Toys for Tots night at Celebration in the Oaks

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans City Park is proud to host Toys for Tots and the Marine Corps Reserve.
Date to bring toy: Tuesday, December 17, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Details: Bring a new unwrapped toy valued at $15 with the receipt tapped to the gift to the drop off location.
Location: Under the Dripping Snow Tree in the Botanical Garden
Enjoy: For each gift given, a free train ride coupon will be issued.
Train Ride Information: The train is located in Carousel Gardens Amusement Park near the Ferris wheel. The train runs each night Celebration in the Oaks is open and closes 30 minutes before the event.
Everyone needs a ticket to ride except very small children who can ride on a parent’s lap.
