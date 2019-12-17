Viral Saints fans able to witness historic game in Superdome thanks to social media

The Shaffers pose for a picture on the sidelines of the Saints-Colts game on Dec. 16.
By Mykal Vincent | December 17, 2019 at 7:46 AM CST - Updated December 17 at 7:55 AM

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - It was a Who Dat reunion in the Superdome on Monday night, and it all started with a heartfelt post on Facebook from Vermilion Parish school teacher Danielle Trahan.

Trahan and her husband first bonded with Jairen, 8, and Terrion, 14, at the Saints’ game against the Carolina Panthers on Nov. 24. She says the boys were there without their father because they were only able to get two tickets to the game. The boys’ father dropped them off at the Dome and was waiting for the game to end to pick them up.

Trahan said the boys were the “most polite, well-mannered kids.”

“The oldest (who smiled ear to ear the whole game) told me ‘WOW it looks so much different than on TV,’” Trahan wrote. “I must say his dad is doing an amazing job raising this young man.”

Danielle Trahan took to social media after meeting two boys who were dropped off at their first Saints game ever by their dad, who only had two tickets.
Trahan took a moment during the game to capture the looks of pure joy on the boys’ faces. A plea on social media to find the boys was shared over 33,000 times. Eventually, Trahan was connected to their dad.

The internet has fallen in love with Jonathan Shaffer and his two boys, Jairen Shaffer, 8, and Terrion Shaffer, 14, after a Facebook post from the boys' first ever Saints game.
Baton Rouge law firm and official injury attorneys for the black and gold, Dudley and DeBosier were there when the two families crossed paths again. They gifted the boys and their father tickets alongside the Trahans to the Dec. 16 matchup between the Saints and the Colts.

Danielle Trahan of Maurice, Louisiana, tracked down Jairen, 8 and Terrion, 14, two boys she met at a New Orleans Saints football game, after her social media post went viral.
Little did the boys know, they’d be inside the Superdome to witness history.

Saints quarterback Drew Brees solidified his status as the “G.O.A.T.” after throwing four touchdown passes and setting the new all-time touchdown passing record in NFL history, passing a mark set by Peyton Manning. Wide receiver Michael Thomas also set the franchise record for single-season catches.

The Saints routed the Colts 34-7 and improved to 11-3 on the year.

WAFB was there on the sidelines before the game started with the Shaffers and the Trahans.

“I’m really happy that [my dad] gets to come with this time instead of just me and [my brother] because all three of us have never been to a football game at the same time,” 14-year-old Terrion says.

The Shaffers pose for a picture on the sidelines of the Saints-Colts game on Dec. 16.
“It means the world to me, but I know it means even more to those boys,” Trahan says. “This is a once in a lifetime opportunity.”

Danielle Trahan stands next to 14-year-old Terrion Shaffer before kickoff of the Saints-Colts game on Dec. 16.
