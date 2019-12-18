Andrus Peat and Kiko Alonso return to practice

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Left guard Andrus Peat (forearm), linebacker Kiko Alonso (quadricep), and Patrick Robinson (calf) all returned to practice on a limited basis on Wednesday.
Peat has missed five games with a broken arm. Alonso has been out the last two contest. Robinson was held out of the Colts game.
Left tackle Terron Armstead (ankle) and right tackle Ryan Ramczyk (knee) were also limited.
Safety Vonn Bell (knee), offensive guard Larry Warford (knee), and cornerback C.J. Gardner-Johnson (concussion) all missed Wednesday’s workout.
