Georgia purge removes nearly 309,000 voter registrations

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger attends a conference of local election officials in Savannah, Ga., Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. Raffensperger told about 700 local officials who are preparing to rollout new voting machines statewide to expect more than 1 million additional voters at the polls in 2020 compared to the last presidential election in 2016. (Source: AP Photo/Russ Bynum/AP)