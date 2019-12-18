Ponchatoula QB T.J. Finley signs with LSU

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Ponchatoula quarterback T.J. Finley verbally committed to LSU in the summer of 2018. Today, on the Green Wave campus Finley was able to make it official by signing with the Tigers.
Finley, an early enrollee, will practice with the team today as they continue to get ready for Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl. Last year, cornerback Derek Stingley, Jr. was also able to practice before enrolling at LSU.
The 6′7″ Finley threw for 2,736 yards and 23 touchdowns in his senior season. Rivals recruiting service ranked Finley as the 20th best pro-style QB in the country.
