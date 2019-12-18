Ponchatoula QB T.J. Finley signs with LSU

Ponchatoula QB T.J. Finley signs with LSU
T.J. Finley signs with LSU.
By Garland Gillen | December 18, 2019 at 2:37 PM CST - Updated December 19 at 11:49 AM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Ponchatoula quarterback T.J. Finley verbally committed to LSU in the summer of 2018. Today, on the Green Wave campus Finley was able to make it official by signing with the Tigers.

Ponchatoula QB T.J. Finley signs with LSU

Finley, an early enrollee, will practice with the team today as they continue to get ready for Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl. Last year, cornerback Derek Stingley, Jr. was also able to practice before enrolling at LSU.

The 6′7″ Finley threw for 2,736 yards and 23 touchdowns in his senior season. Rivals recruiting service ranked Finley as the 20th best pro-style QB in the country.

Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.