Bruce: A Cool And Dry End Of The Week-Rainy Periods Return This Weekend

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Enjoy the sunny skies for now, as rain returns to start the weekend.
After a freezing start in some spots, are warming nicely into the mid to upper 50s this afternoon. That will be under another beautiful, blue sky as sunshine dominates the forecast yet again.
Going into Friday and the weekend, well clouds will return and eventually a cold rain will begin to fall. Expect Friday to stay dry but by Saturday it does look like a Gulf low will begin to impact the region with lots of rain and even some wind. Most of the model guidance keeps the worst impacts from this low offshore as we sit on the northern edge of it.
This means expect a dreary weekend with highs only in the 50s and off/on rainy periods. Winds will be gusty at times. The good news is all of this mess clears out going into Christmas week with sunshine returning and a warming trend coming ahead of Christmas Day.
