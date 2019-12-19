Four LSU Tigers predicted to go in the first round of the NFL Draft

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - LSU possesses talent all over the field in 2019, and four of those big-name players are predicted to go in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
ESPN draft expert Todd McShay released his first draft predictions, and it’s littered with Tigers throughout the first round.
First overall to the Bengals, quarterback Joe Burrow. The Tiger senior grew up two hours from the Queen City, so that appears to be a great fit. Cincinnati is 1-13 on the season.
Safety Grant Delpit landed at No. 12 to the Denver Broncos. Injuries have hampered Delpit’s junior season, but he’s still primed to go high.
Destrehan Wildcat alum Justin Jefferson checks in at No. 15 to the Indianapolis Colts. McShay noted seven of the Colts ten picks in 2019 were on the defensive side of the ball. QB Jacoby Brissett needs more weapons, and Jefferson is a game-breaker for the Tigers.
Rummel Raider alum Kristian Fulton is predicted to go No. 28 to the Kansas City Chiefs. Fulton would join another New Orleans native, and former Tiger, Tyrann Mathieu.
