LSU RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire suffers injury; status for CFP Semifinal unknown

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 1 LSU could be without its leading rusher when the Tigers face the No. 4 Oklahoma Sooners in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta.
Head coach Ed Orgeron confirmed Wednesday, December 18 that junior running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire suffered a leg injury during practice Tuesday. He said the extent of the injury is unknown. He added it is not yet known what type of injury it is.
According to Orgeron, Edwards-Helaire underwent tests Wednesday and more about the injury will be known later in the week. Coach O described it as an unusual injury, which didn’t involve any contact. He noted Edwards-Helaire did not practice Wednesday and it is unknown whether he will be available for the CFP Semifinal.
Edwards-Helaire has 1,290 yards rushing and 16 touchdowns on 197 carries. He also has 50 catches for an additional 399 yards and another touchdown.
