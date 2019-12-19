Nicondra: Another freezing night ahead

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - High pressure and clear skies will allow temperatures to drop both sides of Lake Pontchartrain tonight. The widespread freeze will stay north and west, but it’s not out of the question temperatures will dip down to the 32 degree point briefly in some more protected spots.
Sunshine will stick around for Thursday with a pleasant, but chilly afternoon. Friday clouds start to build with slightly less cold temperatures as an upper low heads towards the region.
That upper low will prompt a surface low to form in the Gulf of Mexico and depending how far off shore that low forms we will see a wet, cold and windy weekend. Steady rain showers could begin as early as Saturday morning. Our area would remain on the cold side with temperatures in the 50s under cloudy skies. Sunday winds should peak in the 20 mph range.
Try to get as much of your last minute Christmas planning done before then. Things should move out and clear up late Sunday leaving drier and warmer conditions as we move into the Holiday.
