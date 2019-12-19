NOLA Public Schools: ‘We must do more to ensure safety of our students’

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Henderson Lewis said the system must do more to ensure the safety of students following a bus crash on Wednesday.
Nine students were injured near the highrise on Interstate 10 when the bus driver lost control and flipped over. All of the students are out of the hospital, according to Lewis.
The driver previously faced drug charges, was not permitted, and the bus had not passed inspection.
“Yesterday, there was a bus accident involving students from a NOLA-PS school. This incident is deeply troubling. Especially given that we have children who were harmed. We can confirm that all students were discharged from area hospitals yesterday," Lewis said.
The bus involved in the accident was operated by Hammond Transportation.
We have worked since last spring to ensure school-based staff were informed on the City’s inspection process through trainings, have instituted new procedures on our compliance checks, and have brought schools, bus operators and city officials together to problem-solve as challenges have arisen this fall. However, it is clear it has not been enough," Lewis said.
He said the school system will work closely with the city to ensure the buses are drivers are properly vetted and permitted.
The reinspection process for school buses starts again in February.
"The safety of our students is a top priority, and we must provide safe transportation for our students,” Lewis said.
The driver of the bus, Chad Rodney, and the bus company were cited.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.