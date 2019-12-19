NOPD: Man robbed by two men victim thought were law enforcement

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans Police say a man was robbed early Thursday morning by two men he thought were law enforcement officers.
The victim told police he was driving in the 3200 block of William Street around 2:25 p.m. when he was pulled over by what he thought was a police vehicle.
The two suspects, who police only described as white males, got out of the vehicle, pointed a gun at the victim and demanded his property. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene in an unknown direction.
If anyone has any information about the incident, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.