Overtime Podcast #121 - Saints-Titans Preview

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Sean Fazende and Juan Kincaid preview the Saints' trip to Nashville, including the possibility of Janoris Jenkins making his debut, how to stop Titans RB Derrick Henry and what scenarios are in play for NFC postseason seeding.
Fazende on the 2015 Heisman winner from Alabama:
“Derrick Henry is a guy, they give it to him, they get him going downhill, he is a load to deal with. He’s got over 1,300 yards, second in the NFL so there really is no secret, you’ve got to somehow neutralize him. Now he has been a little banged up with a hamstring concern, stil had over 20 carries but look, if he gets hot, they’re going to ride him, ride him to victory so the Saints are going to have to deal with him and figure out a way to stop him.”
