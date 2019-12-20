Former Saints wide receiver Joe Horn pleads guilty to health care fraud

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Former New Orleans Saints wide receiver Joe Horn pleads guilty in a health care fraud case. He admitted to receiving nearly $150,000 for fake health care claims.
Horn is one of several retired NFL players charged with defrauding the NFL player health reimbursement account plan.
Prosecutors allege that the former players targeted the Gene Upshaw NFL Player Health Reimbursement Account Plan that was established in 2006 as part of a collective bargaining agreement.
The plan reimbursed out-of-pocket expenses incurred by former players, their spouses and other dependents that was not covered by insurance.
In total, more than $3.9 million in false claims were submitted between June 2017 and December 2018. Horn faces a maximum sentence of up to ten years in prison.
He was charged earlier in December.
