Gulf low brings wet start to weekend

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Rain will break out across the area on Saturday and continue off and on into Saturday night. Almost everyone will see wet periods but there could be a few breaks here and there. The best chances are north and west of Lake Pontchartrain.
Boating conditions will continue to go downhill as strong winds build Saturday into Sunday behind the area of low pressure.
While spotty rain will linger into Sunday it will not be as widespread. It will be cloudy and chilly with a gusty north wind.
The sun returns on Monday and the rest of the holiday week will be quite with lots of sun and highs in the 60s with lows mostly in the 40s to around 50.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.