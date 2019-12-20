Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. CST

EMERGENCY DECLARATION-LOUISIANA
Edwards declares emergency after weather, tornadoes
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana is under a state of emergency after an outbreak of severe weather and tornadoes swept through the region. Gov. John Bel Edwards issued the order Wednesday, after the line of storms associated with a cold front moved across the state Tuesday bringing heavy rainfall, high winds and tornadic activity, with at least one confirmed EF-1 tornado. One fatality related to the storms was reported in Vernon Parish. The declaration allows the state to provide additional assistance to the impacted areas.
BC-DEADLY CRASH
Louisiana man charged in death of unborn baby after crash
WESTLAKE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man is in custody, accused of third-degree feticide and vehicular negligent injuring after a two-vehicle crash. The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office says 24-year-old Joshua Anderson, of Westlake, ran a stop sign Tuesday in Westlake and hit a southbound four-door pickup truck, causing both trucks to leave the road and flip into a ditch. The driver of the southbound truck and the pregnant front-seat passenger were transported to an area hospital. The 2-year-old passenger in a car seat in the back seat was airlifted to a hospital out of town. Anderson was initially charged with several counts, including DWI first offense. He was additionally charged with feticide after authorities learned the 21-week unborn baby died.
POSTAL WORKER KILLED
Louisiana man indicted in letter carrier's death
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A federal grand jury has indicted a Louisiana man in the death of a man delivering mail. Federal prosecutors say 32-year-old Michael Gentry, of Shreveport, was indicted Thursday on charges of second-degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, resulting in death. Gentry was arrested June 22. Authorities say he shot 52-year-old Antonio Williams as he worked his mail delivery route. Investigators say there does not appear to have been a dispute between the men prior to the shooting. Gentry's arraignment is set for Jan. 9.
BUS DRIVER-STUDENT KICKED
Louisiana driver accused of physically kicking kid off bus
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A substitute school bus driver in Louisiana is accused of physically kicking a middle schooler off the bus at a stop that wasn't even his. The Advocate reports a court summons on a simple battery charge has been issued to Tonia Woods Scott, who officials say was fired Thursday over the allegations. School district officials said the driver was fired for misconduct and failing to follow safety protocols. Kiaya Merrells told the newspaper her 13-year-old son called her Wednesday to say the bus driver had gotten mad when he stood up on the bus and forced him off the bus, even kicking him as he left.
HEALTH OVERHAUL-LAWSUIT-ANALYSIS
What's next in legal drama over the Affordable Care Act?
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A much-anticipated federal appeals court ruling on the Affordable Care Act left hanging key questions about what happens to the rest of the legislation after the individual mandate was ruled unconstitutional. A key question is whether the case will be appealed to the Supreme Court and if it is, will the court hear the case. Law professor Nicholas Bagley said generally the Supreme Court doesn’t like to wade into cases where a lower court hasn’t come up with a final ruling. In this case, the appeals court on Wednesday specifically tasked the district court to take back the case and parse out what part of the ACA can survive now that the individual mandate was ruled unconstitutional.
AP-DOUBLE FATAL-FIRE
Mother, 7-year-old son die in Louisiana apartment fire
COUSHATTA, La. (AP) — The Louisiana State Fire Marshal's office says a woman and her 7-year-old son have died in a late night apartment fire. Investigators say it happened Wednesday night in an old commercial bank that had been converted into apartments in Coushatta. The victims were found in a downstairs unit. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
SOUTHEASTERN DROUGHT
After 'flash drought,' only sliver of Southeast too dry
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A drought that threatened crops and helped spark wildfires in the Southeast has receded across most of the region, and more rain is on the way. A federal report released Thursday shows only tiny portions of Alabama, Mississippi and South Carolina are still too dry after weeks of regular rainfall. But conditions are worse in Georgia and Louisiana, where about 1.4 million people are still experiencing drought conditions. That includes part of the heavily populated greater Atlanta area. A fast-developing “flash drought” choked the region earlier this fall. Forecasters say heavy rains predicted for this weekend could break records and further alleviate drought conditions.
AP-US-SHRIMP-NETS-TURTLES
Plan to save sea turtles from shrimp boats scaled way back
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Federal regulators have vastly scaled back a plan to make more shrimp nets include sea turtle escape hatches. A conservation group calls it "a dangerous departure." The proposed rule would have required about 5,800 inshore shrimp boats to use turtle excluder devices. But the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Thursday made a rule public that applies to fewer than 1,100 boats. The new rule takes effect in April 2021. Officials expect it will save as many as 1,160 sea turtles a year. But that's about 1,300 fewer than the estimate was for the 2016 proposal.