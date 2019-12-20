Man accused of shooting friend on SUNO campus to make court appearance

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A man accused of shooting and killing his friend on the campus of Southern University at New Orleans in November is expected to make an appearance in court Friday.
Andrew Gant is charged with negligent homicide in the death of Jace Scott.
According to Gant, the two of them were “play fighting” with guns at the SUNO Business Incubator when Gant got scared and fired his gun at Scott. Scott was struck in the neck and died at the scene.
Scott’s mother does not believe the story and wants Gant to be held responsible.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.