Man in critical condition after Marrero shooting

MARRERO, La. (WVUE) - Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a shooting in Marrero that left one man injured Thursday night.
Deputies responded to a call of a shooting in the 1000 block of Garden Road around 10 p.m. When they arrived at the scene, they found a 39-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
The shooting remains under investigation.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
