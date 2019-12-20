Man in critical condition after Marrero shooting

By Tiffany Baptiste | December 20, 2019 at 5:32 AM CST - Updated December 20 at 5:32 AM

MARRERO, La. (WVUE) - Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a shooting in Marrero that left one man injured Thursday night.

Deputies responded to a call of a shooting in the 1000 block of Garden Road around 10 p.m. When they arrived at the scene, they found a 39-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

The shooting remains under investigation.

If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

