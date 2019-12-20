NOPD boosts manpower as city heads into busy stretch

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department graduated its fourth recruit class of the year, just in time for one of the city’s busiest seasons.
At the ceremony, Mayor LaToya Cantrell spoke about a personal tragedy involving her police officer stepfather as she urged the new officers to roll through adversity, as they take their oath.
With friends and family members looking on, the 26 members of recruit class 187 graduates into the world of full fledged New Orleans police officers.
“This past 26 weeks have not been easy for you, class of 187, and that was intentional,” said New Orleans Police Supt. Shaun Ferguson.
The new class raises much needed troop strength.
Ferguson said this raises the number of officers to almost 1,240.
This weekend is the New Orleans bowl followed closely by the Sugar Bowl , and the College Football Championship. Factor in a woman’s Final Four, the possibility of Saints playoff games and then Mardi Gras, and these newly sworn officers will have a lot on their plate.
“They’ve been a part of this already as recruits, they are out there with our officers makinig sure this city is safe, and we are the best destination city that we are,” said Ferguson.
These big events come up just weeks after the city experienced a mass shootinig at another big event, the Bayou Classic, and the city hopes to use that as a learning experience.
“We strategically placed, them where they needed to be, but you have individuals not from New Orleans, who participate in that kind of activity,” said Ferguson.
The NOPD made two arrests.
"They worked hard, with our partners, and it was great to bring that closure," said Ferguson.
At the graduation ceremony, Cantrell got personal, advising officers of the challenges that lie ahead.
She instructed officers to remain humble, and told them they might have to uphold their oath of service, through trying times. something Cantrell's family experienced when her LAPD Sergeant stepfather, had a lapse in judgement.
"What happened to him, drugs came in, destroyed our family. I want you to know, you have a family surrounding each of you every day," said Cantrell.
Recruit class 187 says it’s ready.
Two new recruit classes have already begun. The NOPD says it will graduate four more recruit classes in 2020.
