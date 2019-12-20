NOPD discusses end of consent decree in 2020

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department could soon begin realizing millions of dollars in savings when it comes into compliance with a federal consent decree.
That decree is being credited with guiding the department through some tough reforms, but monitoring those changes will continue.
“Earlier this week, Honorable judge Susie Morgan found NOPD Education and Training Division to be in full compliance with the training provisions within the consent decree,” said NOPD Supt. Shaun Ferguson.
As it graduated it’s fourth recruit class of the year recognition from a federal judge that for the first time in six years recruit training is now in full compliance thanks to new standards that include hands on training.
"It has changed tremendously, the state mandates a certain amount of hours, but we have an additional 200 hours," said Ferguson.
Since 2013, the city spent tens of millions of dollars to purchase body cameras, and raise training standards, under a consent decree that could be lifted early next year.
“What you see today are individuals who have a desire to serve, with the mental capabilities to do the job. Those are the things that have allowed us to accomplish the constitutional policing requirements that have been placed on the department,” said New Orleans Police Public Safety Director Col. Terry Ebbert.
Even after the decree is lifted the city will continue paying for the department to be monitored for up to two years. With some of those costs going down that could free up millions of new dollars for the NOPD.
"We have some things that we want to do and build within ourselves, we have these reforms, but it's about sustaining them," said Ferguson.
Mayor Latoya Cantrell is committed to passing on any savings, to law enforcement.
"Upward of several million, but it will go back into the police department, making sure they can do the job," said Cantrell.
She says the city will remain focused on ensuring that hard fought reforms will remain in place, after the decree is lifted.
Ferguson says the consent decree has helped the NOPD become a national leader in the police reform movement.
He says other departments, including the NYPD, now turns to the NOPD for direction in how to bring about reforms.
