NOPD graduates 26 new recruits

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department graduated its fourth graduated recruit class of 2019 Friday morning.
The new recruit class are becoming full-fledged New Orleans police officers during one of the busiest times of the year for the city and the police department.
Recruit class 186 got their diplomas Friday just days before the city enters one of the busiest seasons. Beginning this weekend there will be three major bowl games held in New Orleans over the next month, culminating with the College Football Championship in three weeks.
There is also the New Year’s Eve celebration coming up, the Women’s Final Four and more than likely a Saints playoff game or two.
Friday’s graduation brings NOPD troop strength up to 1200 and NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson says these new officers will be ready.
“They are already out there with these special events making sure New Orleans stays in the forefront and continues to be the best destination city that we are,” says Ferguson.
Mayor Latoya Cantrell also attended the ceremony. She says she is committed to four more recruit classes in the coming year. Two of those classes have already begun.
