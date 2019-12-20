Orleans Parish School Board votes to close two charter schools

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Despite some tearful pleas Thursday, the Orleans Parish School Board approved the Superintendent’s recommendation to revoke two charters.
Board members voted to close Joseph Craig and Mary Coghill Charter Schools.
“At Coghill, the staff members, they love us. They make us feel like it’s our home to be there. I’m in eighth grade. I won’t be there next year with the decision you make if you shut it down. I won’t be there to see it,” said one student in her plea to the school board.
For more than two hours board members heard from students and parents about what the schools mean to them. But in the end, the F-rating this year at both charters was what swayed the members.
Those fighting to keep the schools open say the rating was an error and could be fixed if given an extension. That won’t happen and man people are not happy.
“If there is anything that’s failing, it’s the district. District holds the ultimate accountability. NOLA public schools with these operators are “feeling it’s a failure of accountability from my perspective provide resources to ensure that these actors don’t fail the children,” says Tracie Washington of the Friends of King School District.
There will not be an immediate change at either school until next school year. Students will finish out the school year at their perspective schools.
