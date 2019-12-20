Sandwich cookies sold at Whole Foods recalled due to undeclared allergen

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says the company announced the recall Friday, Dec. 20 for 365 Everyday Value Dark Chocolate Peppermint Sandwich Cremes and 365 Everyday Value Dark Chocolate Caramel Sea Salt Sandwich Cremes. The products may contain undeclared milk or tree nuts (coconut). People who are allergic to milk or coconut could have a potentially life-threatening reaction if they eat the cookies.