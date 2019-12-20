Sandwich cookies sold at Whole Foods recalled due to undeclared allergen

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Whole Foods Market is recalling two kinds of dark chocolate sandwich cookies due to undeclared allergens in the products.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says the company announced the recall Friday, Dec. 20 for 365 Everyday Value Dark Chocolate Peppermint Sandwich Cremes and 365 Everyday Value Dark Chocolate Caramel Sea Salt Sandwich Cremes. The products may contain undeclared milk or tree nuts (coconut). People who are allergic to milk or coconut could have a potentially life-threatening reaction if they eat the cookies.
The cookies were sold at Whole Foods nationwide. The peppermint cookies may contain the milk, while the sea salt caramel cookies may contain milk or coconut. Click here for specific details about the recall.
Two reactions have been reported, the FDA says.
Those who bought the cookies can bring them back with a receipt for a full refund. Those with questions can call 1-844-936-8255 between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, or between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
