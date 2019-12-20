STPSO: Man shot during fight outside Slidell home, suspect arrested

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - A Slidell man was arrested after he shot another man during a fight Thursday afternoon, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies say the victim, who is identified as a 26-year-old man, was dropped off at a home on Jay Street just before 1 p.m. The man and the suspect, 27-year-old John Couvilier, got into a fight leading to Couvilier puling out a gun.
The two men continued to fight over the gun until the gun discharged striking the victim. He was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for a non-life threatening injury.
Couvillier was arrested and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail for one count of aggravated second degree battery, possession of a firearm or concealed weapon and illegal possession of a stolen firearm.
