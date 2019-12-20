Weekend rain ahead

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Low pressure will develop over the Gulf of Mexico on Friday and spread rain across the area on Saturday. The heaviest rain will be from the Lake to the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The rain will gradually end on Sunday. Some areas could see as much as 2 inches of rain but most areas will see under an inch.
Winds will increase Friday night and it will stay breezy into Sunday. Coastal areas will likely see wind gusts as high as 35 mph.
The good news is that Christmas week will be sunny with highs in the 60s. Lows will mostly be in the 40s.
