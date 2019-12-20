Zack: Clouds increasing today, rain not too far behind

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Changes arrive just in time for the weekend and unfortunately the changes are in the form of much higher rain chances.
Expect clouds to build in throughout the day on Friday as any rain holds off until later tonight. Highs will be held in the 50s due to the extra cloud cover.
This weekend looks to be one to forget as Saturday may shape up to be a total washout. A Gulf low will start organizing along the coast early Saturday leading to a band of showers developing across the area. This band of showers will likely bring a consistent rain throughout most of the day. Thankfully it looks as though any heavy rain will stay offshore as inland areas just see a soggy, dreary day of weather. Highs only make it into the low 50s.
On Sunday we won’t really do much better as clouds and rain showers will linger around. Now the rain won’t be as consistent but still expect rain at times. Highs once again will be in the 50s making for another chilly, damp day of weather.
Things are looking up for Christmas week as sunshine returns to the forecast on Monday with highs moderating back into the middle to upper 60s. If you like your Christmas weather more like a crisp, fall day, then this Christmas is for you.
