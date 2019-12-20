Zack: Clouds increasing today, rain not too far behind

This weekend looks to be one to forget as Saturday may shape up to be a total washout. A Gulf low will start organizing along the coast early Saturday leading to a band of showers developing across the area. This band of showers will likely bring a consistent rain throughout most of the day. Thankfully it looks as though any heavy rain will stay offshore as inland areas just see a soggy, dreary day of weather. Highs only make it into the low 50s.