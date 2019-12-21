Bell, Alonso & Warford out for Saints vs Titans

Bell, Alonso & Warford out for Saints vs Titans
Vonn Bell is out Sunday against the Titans. (Source: Edwin Goode, WVUE-FOX 8)
By Sean Fazende | December 20, 2019 at 6:23 PM CST - Updated December 20 at 6:23 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Linebacker Kiko Alonso (quad), guard Larry Warford (knee) and safety Vonn Bell (knee) are all out for the Saints on Sunday. Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (concussion), Patrick Robinson and Andrus Peat (forearm) are all questionable for the Saints when they play the Titans.

If Peat does play, it would be his first game since suffering his injury against the Falcons in week ten. If he can’t play, Nick Easton and Will Clapp would likely be the team’s starting guards.

Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.