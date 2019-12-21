Bell, Alonso & Warford out for Saints vs Titans

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Linebacker Kiko Alonso (quad), guard Larry Warford (knee) and safety Vonn Bell (knee) are all out for the Saints on Sunday. Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (concussion), Patrick Robinson and Andrus Peat (forearm) are all questionable for the Saints when they play the Titans.
If Peat does play, it would be his first game since suffering his injury against the Falcons in week ten. If he can’t play, Nick Easton and Will Clapp would likely be the team’s starting guards.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.