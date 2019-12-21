Construction of dock for new riverboat faces some opposition

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Louisiana Landmarks Society is exploring legal options as work continues on a new riverboat dock at Woldenberg Park.
The Port of New Orleans gave permission for the dock to be built for the “City of New Orleans” riverboat.
The riverboat “City of New Orleans” sits at Woldenberg Park about 100 yards from where its new permanent dock it being built and tourists have mixed options.
“Here I’d say it’s more natural to have riverboats, at the French Quarter and everything,” says Nick Irofida.
“I definitely think having it right here would obstruct all of that…the view of the beautiful bend,” says Cody Heller.
Workers are finalizing a new riverboat dock just upriver from the Natchez. It was approved by the Port of New Orleans but Louisiana Landmark Society has concerns about an approval process they say circumvented the City’s approval process.
“Initially, we were told the process would be adhered to and we were going to participate and then the process evaporated,” says Michael Duplantier of the Louisiana Landmark Society.
Duplantier, who is the head of the Landmark Society, says the new dock should have been approved by the City Planning Commission as well as the port and they say it is being built in violation of the city’s master plan which is called for expanded public access to parks and riverfront.
“That spot was prime for public access and public use and now it’s being converted to private use,” says Duplantier.
Port officials point out that it’s more historically accurate to have riverboats on the riverfront. At one point they lined this embankment and for the first time in a long time, there will be two docked here.
The port put out a statement saying, “This port-owned lower Bienville Wharf is included in a long-term lease with New Orleans Steamboat Company with a history of riverboat activity. This tenant improvement is necessary to safely accommodate passengers and crew as they board and depart the City of New Orleans riverboat.”
But the Landmark Society says it’s exploring legal options since it doesn’t believe the boat or the dock were properly approved.
“We have a larger concern here. It’s not just that one spot, it’s about developing a proper policy for the future,” says Duplantier.
And many who enjoy the river view say it could be changed forever.
“The bend right here on the Mississippi is one of my favorite parts of coming to the waterfront and seeing all the barges turn around and make the bend,” says Heller.
“I can see where someone would want to enjoy the view but it’s a pretty boat,” says Irofida.
But for now, work on the dock continues.
The port says that the length and configuration of the Mississippi River can accommodate public access and tour boats that help drive the economy.
But the Landmarks Society says the City should have had a say on the project and it worries that without control much more public access could be lost.
FOX 8 reached out to the City and New Orleans steamboat for comment but had not received a response.
