Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. CST

ACETONE DEATH
Baby, 1, dead from acetone; mother, 35, accused of murder
BENTON, La. (AP) — Louisiana authorities say an autopsy has shown that a 1-year-old died of kidney failure from acetone intoxication, and the mother is accused of murder. The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office says deputies arrested 35-year-old Courtney Marie Seilhammer of Benton on Friday, after getting the autopsy results and an arrest warrant. Detectives were called to her home Oct. 14 because of the dead baby. The news release Friday did not give the baby's gender or say how the child came to swallow, breathe or touch the chemical. It was not clear whether Seilhammer has an attorney who could comment.
HISTORICAL MARKER
New historical marker coming to Louisiana community of Henry
HENRY, La. (AP) — A historical marker is planned for the Louisiana community of Henry. The Acadian Museum of Erath says the marker will be installed Dec. 29 in front of land where Henry High School stood from 1896 until 2009. It was the first accredited high school in Vermilion Parish. The marker's front describes the history of the community and the school. The back describes the history of Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church, from its establishment in 1895 to its restoration after Hurricane Rita in 2005. More than $1 million was donated to restore the church and raise it more than 9 feet to protect it from future floods.
RED SNAPPER
Louisiana: anglers' red snapper season to end with year
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says it looks as if the recreational red snapper season will continue until 11:59 p.m. New Year's Eve. A news release Friday said surveys indicate that 98% of the state's quota had been caught as of Dec. 8, with about 16,100 pounds remaining. If that's all caught before Dec. 31, the season will end earlier. Louisiana's recreational season was weekends only for most of the year. But in early November, Wildlife and Fisheries Secretary Jack Montoucet expanded it to all-week.
MED STUDENTS-SLAVE PLANTATION
Black med students hope slave plantation photo inspires kids
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Medical students in a powerful photo taken in front of a slave cabin on a plantation in southern Louisiana, say they hope the photo of the 15 African American students in white lab coats will inspire minority children to become doctors as well. Russell Joseph Ledet had the idea to take the photo after visiting the Whitney Plantation over the summer with his daughter. Another student in the photo, Sydney Labat, said it made her both grateful and sad, thinking about “the conditions that my ancestors lived and worked in.”
AP-MEDLINE-LOUISIANA
Distribution center to bring 460 jobs to New Orleans area
COVINGTON, La. (AP) — Louisiana's governor and Illinois-based Medline Industries Inc. say a new Medline distribution center will bring more than 460 new jobs to a New Orleans suburb. A news release says salaries will average $37,400. The 800,000-square-foot, $53 million facility will be built in Covington, across 24-mile-wide Lake Pontchartrain from New Orleans. It will replace a smaller distribution center between Covington and Goodbee.
EMERGENCY DECLARATION-LOUISIANA
Edwards declares emergency after weather, tornadoes
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana is under a state of emergency after an outbreak of severe weather and tornadoes swept through the region. Gov. John Bel Edwards issued the order Wednesday, after the line of storms associated with a cold front moved across the state Tuesday bringing heavy rainfall, high winds and tornadic activity, with at least one confirmed EF-1 tornado. One fatality related to the storms was reported in Vernon Parish. The declaration allows the state to provide additional assistance to the impacted areas.
BC-DEADLY CRASH
Louisiana man charged in death of unborn baby after crash
WESTLAKE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man is in custody, accused of third-degree feticide and vehicular negligent injuring after a two-vehicle crash. The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office says 24-year-old Joshua Anderson, of Westlake, ran a stop sign Tuesday in Westlake and hit a southbound four-door pickup truck, causing both trucks to leave the road and flip into a ditch. The driver of the southbound truck and the pregnant front-seat passenger were transported to an area hospital. The 2-year-old passenger in a car seat in the back seat was airlifted to a hospital out of town. Anderson was initially charged with several counts, including DWI first offense. He was additionally charged with feticide after authorities learned the 21-week unborn baby died.
POSTAL WORKER KILLED
Louisiana man indicted in letter carrier's death
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A federal grand jury has indicted a Louisiana man in the death of a man delivering mail. Federal prosecutors say 32-year-old Michael Gentry, of Shreveport, was indicted Thursday on charges of second-degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, resulting in death. Gentry was arrested June 22. Authorities say he shot 52-year-old Antonio Williams as he worked his mail delivery route. Investigators say there does not appear to have been a dispute between the men prior to the shooting. Gentry's arraignment is set for Jan. 9.