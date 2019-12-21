Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. CST

HENRY, La. (AP) — A historical marker is planned for the Louisiana community of Henry. The Acadian Museum of Erath says the marker will be installed Dec. 29 in front of land where Henry High School stood from 1896 until 2009. It was the first accredited high school in Vermilion Parish. The marker's front describes the history of the community and the school. The back describes the history of Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church, from its establishment in 1895 to its restoration after Hurricane Rita in 2005. More than $1 million was donated to restore the church and raise it more than 9 feet to protect it from future floods.