Mother describes terrifying moment 2 Carnival cruise ships collided

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -A woman wants answers after a Carnival cruise ship she and her family were on board collided with another.
The Carnival Glory hit the Carnival Legend as it was trying to dock in Mexican waters.
“This is our first cruise with our family I don’t think the kids will ever get on another cruise ship,” said Michele Morring.
It was time for Michele Morring’s family to grab some breakfast aboard the Carnival Glory which left New Orleans last Sunday. “I noticed we were close, drifting, the boats were closer and closer that we now know as the legend,” she said.
She says she immediately knew something was wrong.
“I kept saying I think it’s going to hit, I think it’s going to hit, and then the tip of the other boat came through the window where we were probably 30, 40 feet from where we were sitting,” she said.
Morring watched as their ship tried to dock at Cozumel when it collided with the Carnival Legend. She described how the ship was shaking violently as it tried to stop the impending collision, but then people just started running.
“The ceiling was shaking glass popping everywhere,” she said. “It’s terrifying to see a ship come at you and the glass breaking on top of you and your children and not knowing what to do.”
As she looked back, accounting for her family members, she says she saw her son struggling and pulled him to safety.
“My son is 12 years old he was up against the glass and chairs blocked him from getting out. I turn around to look and he couldn’t get out, and so I had to grab him and drag him over some chairs to get him out, there were shoes, phones, wallets people just ran,” she said.
Morring said they grabbed their life jackets and went to the emergency stations, waiting to hear more from staff on board, but says the information was minimal.
“They made an announcement the announcement said there was a minor boo-boo this morning that was the ships director that said that,” she said. “They’ve not given us any direction we’ve asked multiple times and have no direction.”
According to the cruise company they are assessing the damage but say there are no issues that would keep the ships docked.
Morring said they were told to enjoy the day in Cozumel but canceled their Cozumel catamaran plans. She said there was no way they were going to get on another boat after the incident, especially since they fear to even board the Carnival Glory again.
“We have no confidence in the captain at this point,” she said. “What if that were people where they sleep, what if people in their beds this is happening at 7 am.” Despite spending the day on the beach, she says especially for her son, the trip’s been anything but relaxing.
“He cried in my arms terrified as a child of what just happened, and what do you do as a mom, what do you do? ‘Oh, it’s going to be ok, we’re going to sail back to New Orleans in a ship with a hole in it?’”
Carnival initially reported one person injured, but that number was updated to 6.
Morring said one of her friends were included in that number.
Morring also told us ship staff instructed them to return to the boat at 6 tonight, though It’s unclear if the Carnival Glory will leave Cozumel tonight.
