Warming trend for Christmas

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Spotty rain showers will linger on Sunday along with plenty of clouds and a gusty breeze at times south of the lake. As the stormy area of low pressure slowly move away on Monday the sun will make a return.
Christmas Eve Day will be bright and sunny with temperatures well into the 60s. Highs will approach 70 for Christmas Day and for the rest of the week. There could be some inland fog next week but heavy sea fog is not expected.
The next chance for rain is not until next weekend.
