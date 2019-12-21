Zack: A wet weekend of weather ahead

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - It doesn’t get much worse than this forecast the weekend before Christmas as we will likely see a persistent rain fall over the next 24 - 36 hours.
Expect rain showers to continue to move in from the Gulf throughout this afternoon with any breaks being very short-lived. The good news is the rain will be in the form of light to moderate shower activity so heavy rainfall or flooding is not expected to become a problem.
The Gulf low that is bringing us this messy weather will slowly strengthen on Sunday and move into the Florida Panhandle. This will lead to gusty winds developing through the day on Sunday and yet again, more rain showers. Now the rain is not expected to be as consistent on Sunday so there should be at least a few dry hours to round out the weekend.
All of this mess moves out on Monday which will set the stage for a beautiful stretch of weather going into Christmas. Sunshine will return and highs will moderate nicely into the upper 60s to near 70.
