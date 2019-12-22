The Extra Point Week 16: Make the right call

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -
The last week of the fantasy is obviously the most important, and to start I stick with a piece of advice that I always remind myself of too. Go with who got you there. If there are little things to tweak, like a kicker or a better defense to play, that's fine. But typically at this point, fantasy trends are established.
One next match-up I like a lot is the Falcons against the slumping Jaguars. Atlanta is very much still playing for pride, and Matt Ryan remains a great option if you’re in need at quarterback.
At running back, expect the usual suspects to be your starters, but I also like the Broncos backfield against Detroit. Expect a nice bounce back game from Phillip Lindsay, and possibly Royce Freeman as well.
At running back, if he’s available, or you’re on the fence about playing him, I like Adrian Peterson a lot against the Giants. The future hall of famer has a touchdown in each of his last three games, and without Derrius Guice, there’s not much competition to take carries away from Peterson.
And finally, I know Michael Gallup can be hot and cold, but against the Eagles, I think he has the chance to send your fantasy team out on top with a bang. He and Amari Cooper should produce against one of the worst secondaries in the league, even on the road.
