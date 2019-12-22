Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. MST

REMAINS FOUND-GRANDSON ARRESTED
Police: Remains found buried in backyard; grandson arrested
PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police investigating the disappearance of an 83-year-old man have found human remains buried in the backyard of his residence and arrested his grandson. Police say 38-year-old Joshua Ward is accused of abandonment or concealment of a dead body. Police on Saturday completed a search begun Friday of the residence shared by Ward and his grandfather, Adow Albert. Police say the remains were badly decomposed and that identity and cause of death will be determined by the Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office. Albert was reported missing by other family members in August. Online court records don't list a defense attorney for Ward who could comment on the allegation.
NEW FREEWAY OPENS
Traffic now using South Mountain Freeway in metro Phoenix
PHOENIX (AP) — A new freeway to allow commuters and long-distance travelers to avoid taking Interstate 10 through downtown Phoenix opened Saturday. The 22-mile (35-kilometers) South Mountain Freeway is part of the Loop 202 that circles much of metro Phoenix. The new east-west route connects at both ends with I-10, on the east near the Chandler-Phoenix line and the Santa Tan Freeway and on the west in southwest Phoenix. State officials held a celebration ceremony for the opening of the $1.7 billion freeway on Wednesday but it wasn't opened for traffic until Saturday once last-minute work and inspections were completed. Construction began in 2016.
AP-US-POLICE-SHOOTING-ARIZONA
Police: Arizona officer kills Qatari man who attacked him
PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say an Arizona state trooper shot and killed a Qatari man after he attacked the officer patrolling for drunken drivers. The trooper confronted the 25-year-old man late Thursday after he threw a street sign onto a road in suburban Phoenix. He wouldn't obey orders to get out of the road, and the trooper fired his stun gun. Authorities say the man rushed the officer, punching and kicking him. The trooper had a member of the group Mothers Against Drunk Driving with him and feared for their lives. He opened fire and killed the man in the U.S. on a student visa.
IMMIGRANT-HUNGER STRIKE
Russian deported after hunger strike resurfaces in Arizona
PHOENIX (AP) — A Russian immigrant who was deported after staging a monthlong hunger strike this summer at an Arizona detention center has resurfaced in the state and been arrested. Authorities say Evgenii Glushchenko was shot by a Border Patrol agent during an arrest attempt on Nov. 14 near Lukeville. They say the Russian man was shot after he grabbed the agent’s genitals during physical struggle. Glushchenko’s injuries weren't considered life-threatening. The Russian man is charged with illegally re-entering the United States and assaulting a federal officer. He hasn't yet entered a plea.
ELECTION 2020-ARIZONA
Presidential campaigns staff up in Arizona
PHOENIX (AP) — Michael Bloomberg and Elizabeth Warren are building staffs in Arizona as they look beyond the early Democratic presidential primaries and caucuses. Bloomberg's campaign announced Friday that two people focused on Arizona are among 170 staffers hired nationally. Warren last weekend officially opened offices in Phoenix and Tucson and her campaign says it's hired over a dozen staffers and organizers. President Donald Trump's re-election campaign has 22 paid staff members in Arizona. The state's March 17 presidential primary comes two weeks after Super Tuesday. The state has received little attention from Democratic contenders so far but is expected to be competitive in the November general election.
ARMED MAN-STORE EVACUATED
Armed man results in store evacuation; no immediate arrest
GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — Goodyear police say no immediate arrest was made after officers responded to a report of a man with a gun in a Walmart store in the Phoenix suburb early Friday. Police say management of the 24-hour store evacuated employees and shoppers, no shots were fired and no injuries were reported.According to police, the man was uncooperative and then ran out of the back of the store after police arrived and made contact with him.Police set up a perimeter but couldn't immediately find the man.He was described as Hispanic, in his mid 30s and about 5-foot-5 (1.6 meters) with facial tattoos. He was wearing a Dallas Cowboys coat and hat.
VEHICULAR HOMICIDE SENTENCING
Arizona man gets 15-year prison term for vehicular homicide
PHOENIX (AP) — A northern Arizona man has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for vehicular homicide. Prosecutors say Alonzo Anagal previously had pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and assault of a child resulting in serious bodily injury. They say Anagal was driving while intoxicated in January on Highway 160 on the Navajo Nation. Prosecutors say two people in another vehicle died in the crash including a small child and a third person was seriously injured. After the crash, Anagal’s blood-alcohol concentration was tested and found to be .221. That's far above Arizona's legal blood-alcohol limit of 0.08% for drivers.
BANNER HEALTH-CYBERATTACK SETTLEMENT
Phoenix-based health provider to pay $6M proposed settlement
PHOENIX (AP) — A Phoenix-based health provider has agreed to settle a lawsuit over a computer data breach that may have compromised health and personal data of about 3 million patients, employees, health insurance customers and others. The Arizona Republic reports that the class action lawsuit against Banner Health stemmed from a 2016 cyberattack that exposed the information. Officials say the up to $6 million settlement includes insurance coverage up to $1 million for financial losses and two years of free credit monitoring. Officials say the settlement is subject to court approval. Company officials also agreed to improve their information security systems.