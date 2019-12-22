LSU prepares for trip to Atlanta to face Oklahoma in CFP Semifinal

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Saturday, Dec. 21 was the last night in Baton Rouge for Ed Orgeron and his top-ranked LSU Tigers before they take off Sunday for Atlanta and the College Football Playoff Semifinal with the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday, Dec. 28.
The team will board buses and leave campus around 2:30 p.m. for the short drive to the Baton Rouge Metro Airport. The Tigers are scheduled to arrive in Atlanta around 5:45 p.m. (ET).
LSU remains a two-touchdown favorite over the Big 12 champs, who’ve shown they can score at a similar clip to the Tigers’ record-setting offense. It just has not been done against the same competition. Oklahoma played the West Virginias and Baylors of the world, while LSU faced the likes of Auburn, Alabama, and Georgia in the SEC. However, quarterback Jalen Hurts has been a part of both leagues.
One of the biggest question marks, obviously, is how LSU’s offense will be affected by an injured or absent Clyde Edwards-Helaire if his hamstring won’t allow him to play in the semifinal game.
“Clyde is so versatile and can do everything and some of the guys being young, they’re good at one thing and maybe not as good on the other thing," said Orgeron. "They’re not as complete a back but all three of them, they can compliment one another. Clyde’s so versatile we might need three guys to do what he needs to do if he can’t play.”
Everyone will find out when the Tigers meet the Sooners.
Kickoff for the game is scheduled for 3 p.m. It can be seen on ESPN.
