Michael Thomas breaks Marvin Harrison’s single-season reception record

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Michael Thomas broke Marvin Harrison’s single-season reception record Sunday in Nashville.
Harrison held the record for 17 years with a 143 receptions. Thomas hauled in 12 passes against the Titans, to total 145 on the season. Drew Brees’s favorite target racked up 136 yards on the day.
After the contest, Thomas was more focused on the season than records.
“To be honest, it doesn’t really mean nothing. We got the victory. We’re trying to play and go to a championship,” said Thomas.
Reception No. 12 on the day, his 145th of the season, was a 1-yard TD reception.
