Offensive lineman Peat and Warford out for the Saints-Titans game

By Garland Gillen | December 22, 2019 at 10:34 AM CST - Updated December 22 at 10:56 AM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Saints will be without some key players today through injury with linebacker Kiko Alonso (quad), guard Larry Warford (knee), safety Vonn Bell (knee), and Andrus Peat (forearm) all ruled out.

Other Saints inactives against the Titans are: DJ Swearinger, Noah Spence, and Ethan Greenidge.

Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, and newly-signed CB Janoris Jenkins are active.

The Titans ruled out star running back Derrick Henry with a hamstring injury. Henry is second in the NFL with 1,329 rush yards.

