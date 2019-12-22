Penalty-filled first half has Saints trailing the Titans

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Nine penalties for 65 yards hampered the Saints from gaining much momentum in the first half at Tennessee. The Saints sloppy effort has them trailing at the half, 14-10.
Even with all the penalties, the Saints are still in the contest. Drew Brees connected with Jared Cook for a 61-yard touchdown to cut the deficit to only four points.
The Titans racked up two touchdowns in the first quarter. Ryan Tannehill to Jonnu Smith for a 41-yard touchdown, and A.J. Brown’s 49-yard touchdown run staked Tennessee to a 14-0 advantage.
If the Saints want any shot of a 1-seed in the NFC, they’ll need to win this game.
