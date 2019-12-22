Reports: Entergy customers to see rate increase

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Entergy customers could see up to a $50 increase in their monthly bills over the next decade as the company works to improve its power plants, according to reports from The Advocate and the Public Service Commissioner Dr. Craig Greene.
“Entergy has been here forever, so they knew that this probably would occur, so we should have been working on this to be taken care of for the future generation,” one customer, Avis Parker, told WAFB.
Dr. Greene confirms there will likely be a consumer price increase and they’re looking into options to keep energy affordable for customers. Some options could include making homes and businesses more energy efficient and using alternate energy sources like wind and solar power. There are also talks about allowing industrial businesses to get their energy from sources other than Entergy in an effort to reduce the amount of plants and generators needed.
“We can’t have these 50-year-old generators thinking how long are those going to last? We can’t go on indefinitely with those. We do need to replace them. There are other ways to do that and that’s what we’re exploring. If we can do this study and see that we only have to build three that could be a huge victory. We want to take a deeper dive into not only what this would look like, but let’s make recommendations for this is the direction we should go,” said Dr. Greene.
Consumers like Parker are hopeful the commission and Entergy can find an affordable solution.
“I’m retired. Fifty dollars is a lot of money. That’s another bill, that’s the water bill, that’s my groceries, or gas. A lot of people can’t afford that big of a cut. It takes away from medicine and other important things they have to live through," Parker said.
Entergy Louisiana spokeswoman, Lee Sabatini, provided the following statement:
“We have some of the lowest rates in the country thanks to the LPSC’s oversight. We will continue to focus on balancing access to affordable, reliable energy for all of our customers.”
