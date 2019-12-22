River pilots bring in the damaged Carnival cruiseship to New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Weather is something river pilots will be considering when they bring the damaged Glory ship back to port in New Orleans after its collision with fellow Carnival cruise liner, Legend, in Cozumel.
It’s still seaworthy and is expected back tomorrow morning, but once it reaches the mouth of the Mississippi River tonight, the river pilots will be the ones who ensure its “precious cargo” arrives safely.
Hours from arrival back in New Orleans, Glory guest Michelle Morring says her son Christian is still afraid after the ship’s collision in Cozumel.
“He’s terrified were going to crash when we get into the next port,” Morring said. “He’s worried about the other pilots that are going to come and get us to the next port.”
Any ship that comes in must take a pilot with an enormous amount of local knowledge. Once the Glory reaches the mouth of the Mississippi, the responsibility falls into the hands of someone like Captain Michael Bopp.
“Last year we moved 1.2 million passengers safely,” Bopp said.
President of Crescent Port River Pilots, Bopp says Louisiana is home to some of the best in the world.
“If you can pilot on the river, you can pilot anywhere,” Bopp said.
They operate every day, despite most weather conditions and must have extensive knowledge of this unique waterway, from rivers levels to changes in the river bottom.
“It’s something we know between each other and it takes a long time to learn it,” Bopp said. “It’s repetition and experience. That is what makes us so good.”
After thousands of trips up and down the Mississippi, Bopp says they do. And it doesn’t matter the vessel, the captain says they’re trained to navigate all of them.
“On passenger vessels, they’re forward so the entire ship is behind you,” Bopp said. “They’re big ships. They’re over 1000 feet, longer than three football fields. They’re animals.”
River pilots take the reins at the southwest pass taking a boat to the vessel and boarding it, while in motion with a rope ladder.
“When you come on the bridge, you become the team and you’re an independent contractor as a pilot so they listen to the pilot. All the time,” Bopp said.
22 miles later the pilot hands the ship off, in the same way, to two other river pilots who take the ship the remaining 90 miles to port.
“It takes a lot for everybody to communicate,” Bopps said. “You might not get within four or five miles of another ship at sea. In the river, sometimes we’re 200 feet.”
Bopp says safety is paramount with each vessel they navigate, but passenger vessels.
“That’s the most precious cargo in the world,” Bopp said.
And as more and more cruise liners choose New Orleans’ port.
“We have Disney now. We have Royal Caribbean and Carnival,” Bopp said.
Bopp says, river pilots are committed to bringing guests home safely and on schedule. And it's comforting news for families like the Morrings.
“Helping us to feel at ease about this whole process,” Morring said.
Bopp says a pilot with crescent port river pilots will take over just below pilot town at around 11 p.m., tonight.
Carnival also stated the ship Glory is due back in port tomorrow between eight and nine.
