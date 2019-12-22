Warmer trend for Christmas

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A gusty breeze and lingering clouds will stick around on Monday. It will be fairly cool but not unusual for late December. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
Drier air will bring more sun by Tuesday. It will be a little warmer with highs well into the 60s. Not much change for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. A few clouds are possible but still a decent amount of sun is expected. Areas away from the lake will be around 70 with 60s elsewhere.
A stray shower is possible by Friday with a slightly better chance for some rain by next weekend.
