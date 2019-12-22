Zack: Cloudy, breezy with lingering showers possible

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - It was an ugly Saturday and although it won’t be as wet today, clouds and a chilly breeze will make for another day to stay inside.
All of the rainy mess from the first half of the weekend is now pushing off to the east but there does remain some lingering sprinkles, drizzle across the area. As the upper level low moves overhead today, we can expect lots of clouds and more showers in spots. Today’s rain won’t be as consistent so do expect at least a few dry hours.
Overall it will be another gloomy day to finish off the weekend as a northerly breeze begins to kick up and highs once again are held down in the middle 50s.
We start to dry out as we enter Christmas week with rain chances falling off and eventually sunshine returning. Clouds look to hold on for Monday but by Christmas Eve and Christmas Day lots of sunshine is expected. This will warm us nicely back to the middle to upper 60s making for quite the pleasant Christmas forecast.
