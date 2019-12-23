After Further Review: Five takes from Saints win over Titans

I’ve always said Kamara plays with an ease about him. But over the last several weeks that ease had turned into frustration because he wasn’t getting that normal success. Maybe it was his health or maybe he was just pressing. Frankly, it felt like he was going to have that kind of day again early on. Then came his downfield block and everything started to click for him again. It was certainly a welcomed site to see. This team is definitely going to need his dynamic ability down the stretch.