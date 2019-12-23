After Further Review: Five takes from Saints win over Titans

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Take one: slow start, strong finish
The Saints opened up like a team battling the Monday night hangover. They looked awful in the first quarter with pre-snap penalties, missed tackles and just overall sloppiness that led to an early 14-0 hole. But then, as great teams often do, they just needed one play to snap them back into place and reverse the momentum.
That play came in the form of Drew Brees checking at the line scrimmage then hitting Jared Cook over the middle. Cook broke a tackle, then followed Alvin Kamara’s incredible block all the way to the end zone.
That was the first of four consecutive touchdown drives for the Saints. From that point on, it never felt like the Titans would regain any real momentum to win the game.
Take two: Mike Thomas breaking records
The debate heading in wasn’t if Michael Thomas would break Marvin Harrison’s single season reception record this season but whether or not he would lock it up in Tennessee.
For the record, I thought he was going to the whole time. He needed 11 catches and finished with 12. The record breaker came on an out route in the fourth quarter where he nearly broke the plane to score a touchdown.
Drew Brees put the record in perspective after the game when he said 145 catches is basically ten catches a game, which is truly a remarkable feat considering how much team’s are trying to take him out of the game.
Take three: Kamara comeback
There was something about that downfield block sparked a change in Kamara. From that point on, he looked like the 41 we’ve all seen over the last few years. After that play, Brees checked to a run play in the third quarter. Kamara took the handoff followed his blockers and smoothly strided his way into the end zone. That was the Saints first lead of the game. They never trailed again after that.
I’ve always said Kamara plays with an ease about him. But over the last several weeks that ease had turned into frustration because he wasn’t getting that normal success. Maybe it was his health or maybe he was just pressing. Frankly, it felt like he was going to have that kind of day again early on. Then came his downfield block and everything started to click for him again. It was certainly a welcomed site to see. This team is definitely going to need his dynamic ability down the stretch.
Take Four: Jared is cooking
Jared Cook is balling right now. There’s no other way to put it. He finished with three catches for 84 yards and two touchdowns. His first score got the Saints out of their funk, but his second was just as impressive.
Brees fired a perfect strike to Cook in the end zone in tight coverage. After the game I asked both Cook and Brees about the play and both had the same response.
‘Trust!’
The window to throw the ball was not big and pretty risky. But Brees let it fly knowing Cook would come down with it in the end zone. Cook proved him right by making a strong catch with the defender draped all over him.
Take Five: Other observations
- With Eli Apple and Marcus Williams leaving the game to injury, the Saints had Patrick Robinson, Janoris Jenkins, Marshon Lattimore at corners with C.J. Gardner Johnson and P.J. Williams at safeties. It was an impressive effort considering how much they had to adjust on the fly.
- Speaking of Marcus Williams, his consistent missed tackling has become a major issue. He missed two on one drive, including one that sprung the Titans’ second touchdown. That play prompted Sean Payton to give him a few words on the sideline. At the end of the day, Williams is just not making enough game-changing picks to warrant the big plays he gives up when he’s attempting to tackle.
- Perfectly legal hit for Gardner Johnson on the fumble recovery. That play crushed any small hope of a Titans comeback.
- You have to make that catch, Justin Hardee. It was a well- executed fake punt that should have extended the drive.
- Taysom Hill is getting really good as a receiver. That deep over route he ran where he went up and grabbed the ball was impressive.
- Terrible challenge by Titans coach Mike Vrabel on the incomplete pass. That ball had clearly touched the ground.
- That referee crew throws way too many flags on close calls.
