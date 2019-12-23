BREAKDOWN: How the Saints can secure a first-round bye in the playoffs

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The playoff picture remains murky for the Saints (12-3) after they defeated the Tennessee Titans (8-7) 38-28 on the road in Nashville, Tenn. on Dec. 22.
However, two things are clear about the Saints playoff picture:
- The Saints are IN! They secured a playoff birth by winning the NFC South on Nov. 28
- The Saints will not be any lower than a No. 3 seed in the NFC playoffs
The difference between a No. 2 and No. 3 seed in the NFL playoffs, especially in this year’s NFC, is astronomical.
A No. 2 seed guarantees a first-round bye, a week of critical rest, and at least one home game.
A No. 3 seed guarantees at least one home game, but no time off between the playoffs and the end of the regular season.
So, how can the Saints secure one of the top two spots in the NFC?
No matter, what the Saints HAVE to win at Carolina on Dec. 29.
If the Saints win at Carolina (5-10) AND San Francisco (12-3) loses on the road at Seattle (11-4), the Saints will be at least the No. 2 seed.
If the Saints win at Carolina AND Green Bay (11-3) loses at Minnesota (10-4) on Dec. 23 and San Francisco loses at Seattle next week, the Saints will be the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
So, between NOW and Dec. 29, root for the Vikings, Saints, and Seahawks.
Just a friendly reminder, after Dec. 29, ONLY root for the Saints.
