City leaders outline public safety plan for New Year’s Eve, Sugar Bowl

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The city of New Orleans is preparing for the holiday season and the thousands of tourists and locals who will pack New Orleans over the next couple of weeks.
City leaders held a news conference Monday outlining plans to make sure everyone is safe for the holidays.
The NOPD, NOFD, and EMS will be out in full force.
After Christmas, the city will be on the national stage for the Allstate Sugar Bowl and New Year’s Eve celebrations.
Director of Homeland security Collin Arnold says local state and federal agencies will be on hand. Agents will be monitoring everything from the city’s real time crime center.
Cameras positioned all over the city and especially throughout the French Quarter and downtown area will be capturing activity live as it happens.
The NOPD warns they will be out patrolling and looking for any suspicious activity throughout the season.
Chief Ferguson is asking the public if you see something, to say something. He urges people to not drink and drive and also he wants to get the word out about leaving guns at home.
Mayor Cantrell wants to remind the public about fire safety as well. She says leave the fireworks to professionals.
The city is still dealing with the recent cyber attack. The mayor says about 50 percent of city computers have been re-imaged and she says about 15 percent of devices will have to be decommissioned.
The cities anticipates the cost to be more than $1.5 million.
