Cleveland Browns’ playoff chances out of the window after loss to Baltimore Ravens, 31-15

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns (6-9) fell out of playoff contention with a loss to the Baltimore Ravens 31-15.
It was a hard fought game but the Browns couldn’t get it done when it mattered most. Cleveland got on the board with an end zone fade route to Beckham Jr.
The touchdown ended his drought of scores for the 2019 season (Dolphins), he now has two on the year.
The Ravens put the cherry on top with a hard-nosed run from Justice Hill with less than 4 minutes of play.
The Ravens found the end zone yet again thanks to a Mark Ingram run with 7:36 left in the quarter. The running back tied for a franchise record 15 touchdowns.
Going into the fourth quarter Lamar Jackson has thrown for 203 yards and 3 touchdowns with a 128.8 QB rating.
Late in the third, the Browns put 3 points on the board after a 47-yard field goal from Austin Seibert.
The Browns marched down the field, and they were deep into enemy territory.
Baker Mayfield passed it to Demetrius Harris to the right side for a one-yard touchdown to give the Browns the lead against the Ravens. That completed a nine-play drive for the Browns.
Austin Seibert would miss the extra point. They scored with 11:53 remaining in the second quarter.
In just two plays, the Ravens would strike back before halftime. Lamar Jackson would find Mike Andrews for the 39-yard pass, and the Ravens would take a 7-6 lead with 1:18 remaining in the first half.
After the Browns went three and out, the Ravens would get the ball, and once again march down the field.
Jackson passed it to Andrews for another touchdown on this 14-yard pass.
The drive took a grand total of 46 seconds.
Defenses were strong on both sides, leading to 4-and outs for the Browns and Ravens early. Jarvis Landry got his feet wet early with two quick routes for big gains.
The Browns fell on top of a botched handoff for a fumble recovery with 2:12 left in the quarter. The turnover didn’t lead to points, so the score is tied at goose eggs going into the second quarter.
The Browns had a very slim chance of making the playoffs prior to the game.
