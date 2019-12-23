Carnival Glory departs New Orleans after collision damage repaired

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The Carnival Glory departed the Port of New Orleans just after 10 a.m. after crews worked around the clock to fix a hole after colliding with another cruise ship last Friday.
Carnival says those who chose to leave the ship will get a full refund. Carnival is also offering a one day pro-rated refund and a $100 per stateroom for on board credit.
The ship was set to leave the Port of New Orleans at midnight.
Despite the massive gash in the back of the ship, passengers boarded the ship Sunday.
The ocean liner collided into another Carnival cruise ship already docked at port in Cozumel, Mexico Friday.
Carnival representatives say six guests with minor injuries showed up to the ship’s medical center for evaluation.
Crews spent Sunday working to fix the massive hole in the side of the ship.
Carnival sent an email to passengers with a new itinerary announcing the first stop in Cozumel would be moved from Tuesday to Friday.
