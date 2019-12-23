Dancer born with one hand makes Radio City Rockettes history

In this Oct. 22, 2019 photo, Rockette Sydney Mesher center right, takes part in a rehearsal at the Rockette's rehearsal space in New York. Mesher, who was born without a left hand due to the rare congenital condition symbrachydactyly, is the first person with a visible disability ever hired by New York's famed Radio City Rockettes. (Source: AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)