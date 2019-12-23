Former Catholic deacon charged with child rape posts bond

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Former Catholic Deacon George Brignac, 84, posted bond over the weekend, according to jail records.
He has not been released from the Orleans Parish Justice Center as of Monday afternoon.
Records indicate Brignac obtained bond from Miss Janie’s Bail Bonds in Marrero.
Brignac was indicted earlier this month and his bond was set at $1 million.
He was indicted for the aggravated rape of a boy under the age of 12 at Holy Rosary Church in the 1970’s.
Brignac was removed from ministry in 1988 after he was accused of sexually abusing young boys in the 1970s and 80s.
In 1978, Brignac was acquitted of charges that he sexually abused three boys at St. Matthew’s in River Ridge before the Archdiocese moved him to Holy Rosary.
