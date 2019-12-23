House Minority Whip Steve Scalise calls for Pelosi to get the Impeachment Ball Rolling

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - House minority whip Rep. Steve Scalise(R-La.), is home for the holidays the week after a contentious house vote to impeach president trump.
Scalise says house speaker Nancy Pelosi needs to move quickly on sending articles of impeachment over to the senate, to avoid interfering with fall elections.
The house impeachment vote is in but Pelosi hasn’t sent impeachment articles to the senate and Scalise believes that’s wrong
"The fact that she's holding up the papers shows she's got no case...there was no crime committed," said Scalise.
With a partisan vote, the house decided that President Rrump withheld aide to Ukraine, after the Ukrainian president balked at Trump's request to investigate the Bidens, a request which Scalise says was justified.
"What Joe Biden bragged about was illegal, he went over as the sitting vice president, he said before you get the money, you have to fire the prosecutor looking into my son," said Scalise.
Scalise believes the impeachment debate is holding up the nations business.
"Families in the U.S., would be payiing lower drug prices, but they didn't bring it up bacause of this obsession with impeqachment...she ought ti give it up and focus on what's important to families, and let the people decide in the next election next year," said Scalise.
He says it's time to get the process moving.
"If you're going to send it over to the senate, get it over with, everyone deserves a speedy trial," said Scalise.
as for his health, after an assassination attempt a year and a half ago, Scalise says he’s now down to two therapy sessions a week.
"It's month by month, maybe all of 2020 i'm still doing therapy, I'm ok with that, I'm lucky to be alive, " said Scalise.
He says if Congress can remove what he calls ‘personal politics’, congress can get back to the issues, they were sent to Washington to address.
Congressman Scalise is hoping that Congress can lower prescription drug prices, work on securing the borders, and rebuild crumbling infrastructure in the year ahead.
