No cold air in sight

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A warming trend will begin on Tuesday and continue into the weekend. Highs will be well into the 60s this week with inland areas away from the water to around 70. No rain is expected through the holiday.
Late night and early morning fog will be around as soon as Wednesday morning but more likely Thursday and beyond.
Enough moisture will move back into the area for some spotty rain by Friday and Saturday. The next cold front arrives on Sunday into Monday of next week. However the air mass will be more of Pacific origin and not super cold. There are no signs of Arctic type cold coming south over the next 10 days at least.
